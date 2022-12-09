Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently heaped praise on SmackDown star and number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship, Ricochet.

The One and Only was in the finals of the SmackDown World Cup this past week. The high-flyer put on a show against Santos Escobar. As the match progressed, the referee ejected the rest of Legado Del Fantasma, including Zelina Vega, from the arena. Without their interference, Ricochet pulled off a magnificent 630 to secure the win.

On a recent episode of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Ricochet was possibly the best high-flyer in the company currently. He detailed how his moves were timed to perfection and were a spectacle for the fans.

"Ricochet… I think he’s the most athletic guy they have. He doesn’t miss moves. Every move he does is crisp, accurate, and is actually beautiful to watch him do this. I saw that move he did on Santos. I guess it was a backflip. I don’t know the words. But Santos has to walk in under it and start going down. That’s not timed down to the tenth of a second, they miss it," the veteran noted. [From 2:43 - 3:25]

Ricochet had a stern message for Gunther after WWE SmackDown

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the World Cup winner on SmackDown Lowdown. The star was emotional after winning the tournament and issued a warning to the current IC Title holder.

"So Gunther, I hope you're ready because I promise you, the result of last time, see it's not gonna be the same this time Gunther. I'm different now. This time, you will not be the one walking away with the Intercontinental Title. It'll be me, the one in the ring." [From 2:56 - 3:11]

The One and Only has never got the best of Gunther in their previous encounters in WWE, and it will be interesting to see if this time is any different.

Who do you think will win when Ricochet and Gunther collide once again? Sound off in the comments section below.

