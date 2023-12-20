"The babies," "Happy for both of you" - Gigi Dolin, Tiffany Stratton, Lola Vice, and others react to WWE Superstars' engagement

WWE Superstar Blair Davenport recently announced her engagement with fellow NXT star Riley Osborne. Taking to Instagram, the couple made the grand announcement, which garnered positive reactions from several superstars.

Davenport is currently the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship. She is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria at New Year's Evil 2024. Meanwhile, Osborne is competing in the Men's Breakout Tournament.

NXT stars, including Tiffany Stratton, Gigi Dolin, Karmen Petrovic, and others, have congratulated Davenport and Osborne on their engagement. Thea Hail, who is currently in a romantic storyline with Osborne, also sent her best wishes to the couple.

Check out the reactions and messages from WWE Superstars:

Davenport became the number one contender after winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline 2023. She will aim to end Valkyria's title reign after just 56 days.

The Irishwoman won the title by dethroning Becky Lynch at NXT: Halloween Havoc. This marked her first-ever title victory in the company.

Blair Davenport made her WWE debut in 2021

Before signing with WWE in 2021, Blair Davenport, formerly known as Bea Priestly, competed for World Wonder Ring Stardom and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She also appeared at All Elite Wrestling.

She was a part of the United Empire faction led by Will Ospreay. She previously interfered during Ospreay's match against Kazuchika Okada in the G1 Climax before being booted out of the group by The Aerial Assassin himself.

After signing with the Stamford-based company in 2021, Priestly underwent a name change and made her debut for NXT UK as Blair Davenport. In the past, she has unsuccessfully challenged for both the NXT UK Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Championship.

Davenport recently teamed up with Cora Jade to secure a massive win over Lyra Valkyria and Nikkita Lyons.

