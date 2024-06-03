"The beginning of my final chapters" - Legendary WWE star on "1 last run"; has not wrestled in 686 days

A legend of the wrestling ring is set to undergo treatment so that he can recover and launch one last run in WWE. It has been a while since fans have seen him wrestle, as he last competed almost two years ago.

MVP has been a big part of WWE and is a legend of the business, having racked up quite a few championships over his career. When he returned to the company in 2020, it was expected that he would wrestle only for a little while before leaving, but he impressed people in the company and ended up signing a longer contract. Since then, he has been responsible for leading Bobby Lashley to one of his most dominant runs ever as part of the Hurt Business.

Trending

Since July 2022, though, the veteran has not wrestled and stuck to a managerial role. He has been Omos' manager, and given the star's absence from the main stories in the company, MVP has been absent as well.

Montel Vontavious Porter has now revealed that he is going to Mexico for stem cell treatment, a medical procedure that has in the past helped multiple WWE stars to heal their lingering issues and compete without facing chronic issues or even pain that they have been dealing with for a long time.

MVP said that he would get the treatment so he could wrestle again and hinted at one last run.

"Here we go!!! Heading to Cancun for stem cell treatment at @rejuvstem so I can get back on the mats AND, into the ring. 1 last run? Let's see..."

He added in the video that he would see if he could wrestle his last matches before hanging up his boots.

"Maybe the beginning of my final chapters of professional wrestling. See if I can get my last matches in before I finally hang up the boots for good."

Expand Tweet

The WWE legend has also been working on his jiu-jitsu

While he's not been wrestling in a WWE ring, MVP has been honored for his work in wrestling as a whole.

The star won a gold medal in Brazilian jiu-jitsu at the IBJJF Masters World Championship. He was also awarded the black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu back in April 2024.

The star hopes to hit the mats again as soon as he is able after the stem cell treatment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback