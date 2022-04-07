"She looked like the biggest star on the night" - The Bella Twins heap praise on 6-time champion

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins heaped praise on Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, calling it their favorite match.

Big Time Becks and The EST of WWE collided for the RAW Women's Championship, with Belair scoring the victory. The bout was widely praised by fans and wrestling pundits.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, Brie stated that Becky Lynch looked like a major star as she entered the ring.

"My favorite match was definitely Bianca and Becky. I was blown away by Becky. When she came out, my jaw hit the floor. She looked like the biggest star on the night. Literally, the biggest star on the night. Of the weekend, actually."

Nikki Bella shared the same thoughts, saying that Becky was on another level.

"Becky is a whole other level of superstar. All four girls that night, their presence is strong and beautiful. Becky has this new look and for a while, I was missing The Man, but I've now become so drawn to this new character she has. When she came out at WrestleMania with that hair and those glasses and that outfit, you just felt her confidence. She nailed it. I felt she was the most confident and comfortable she's ever been in the ring. There is something different with her on WrestleMania night." (H/T Fightful)

The Bella Twins made their WWE in-ring return during the Women's Royal Rumble match

The Bella Twins are two of the top female stars in WWE history. They are both former Divas Champions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year.

After a long hiatus, the twins finally made their in-ring return during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match.

Brie Bella was the 19th entrant in the bout, while Nikki entered at number 24. The latter was eliminated by her sister. Ronda Rousey, the eventual winner, then eliminated Brie.

With the Women's Tag Team Championship on the roster, fans clamored to see the twins back in action. However, only time will tell if we see Brie and Nikki holding up the titles in WWE.

