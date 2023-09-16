The Bella Twins were originally planned for a massive feud against popular duo for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

The Bella Twins were once the face of the Women's division in WWE, and both Nikki and Brie Bella were champions during their time with the company. Recently, former Women's Tag Team Champions The IIconics revealed that they were originally set to feud with the twins over the summer and defend their titles.

In 2019, WWE introduced the Women's Tag Team Championships on the main roster. Fans wanted The Bella Twins to win the titles once before they retired from in-ring competition.

Meanwhile, fans also wanted the duo to feud with IIconics. Speaking on the Off Her Chops podcast, Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay spoke about their original plans as champions. Check it out:

"We definitely didn’t know when we won them… We won the titles at WrestleMania and we were supposed to go into this story with The Bellas... Which would have probably changed the trajectory of our careers and that’s not no one’s fault. Everything happens for a reason. But, why did it not happen?"

IIconics were champions after WrestleMania 35, and the duo were originally set to feud with Nikki and Brie until SummerSlam.

"I can’t remember, it was so long ago and we didn’t really have all the information back then but, it was just I don’t think she was cleared to come back and wrestle full-time for four months. That’s a lot so, I just don’t think that unfortunately could happen… I always think about that. I’m like, f*ck, that really would have changed our careers drastically. But, it didn’t happen and it is what it is." [H/T - Post Wrestling]

The Bella Twins never won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

In 2008, The Bella Twins made their presence felt on SmackDown after Victoria and Natalya discovered Twin magic for the first time. This was Nikki and Brie's first appearance together as a team.

Over the next few years, The Bella Twins' career was filled with ups and downs as they were released from WWE at one point. Later, Nikki Bella ended up becoming one of the longer reigning Divas Champions.

The duo eventually became part-time performers as new talent made their presence felt in the women's division. Unfortunately, they never became Women's Tag Team Champions.

Nikki and Brie competed in the company as full-timers a year before WWE introduced the new titles. The two teased a return on several occasions, but they never returned as a team, and their contracts expired earlier this year.

