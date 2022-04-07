The Bella Twins reveal the surprising location where they first saw WWE

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki & Brie Bella revealed the odd place where they first encountered WWE on TV.

The Bella Twins were arguably the biggest stars of their generation, debuting in 2008 and remaining at the top of the then divas division for many years. Despite their legendary status in WWE today, The Bella's weren't overly familiar with the product and its history before signing with the company.

During a recent interview with Paris Hilton on This is Paris podcast, Brie Bella revealed the unique location where she and her sister worked when they first discovered WWE and how entertaining sports entertainment can be:

“It was crazy because WWE was on a search for female wrestlers and I saw that. We didn’t watch wrestling growing up. My sister and I worked at Hooters right when we turned 18, we were, like, we need to make some money and Hooters is the spot. We became Hooter girls and they showed the WWE pay-per-views once a month and it'd be, like, sold out. We’d be sitting there watching. I was really impressed by the way wrestling would tell a story with athletics. When I saw a couple of years later that they were on the search, I was, like, ‘Nicole this is for us.'" (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Despite the sisters surprisingly discovering the business, both Nikki & Brie have carved out iconic careers for themselves and truly deserve their Hall of Fame status.

Nikki Bella on her and Brie's influence in WWE

While many believe that the women's wrestling revolution in WWE didn't truly begin until Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair arrived on the main roster, Nikki Bella sees things differently.

Despite their time at the top occurring during an era when female superstars were still categorized as Divas, Nikki believes her sister played a huge part in moving women's wrestling forward.

During an appearance on the podcast Sippin' the Tea Show with Ariane Andrew, Nikki stated how blessed she feels when she sees women's main eventing shows like RAW:

"I feel so blessed every night, every Monday when I see RAW, and I see the girls closing the show, or they’re headlining Hell in a Cell, or doing all these incredible things and continuing to raise the bar and keep fighting for women and using their voice and I’m, like, ‘wow.’ We get to sit back and think about how we were a part of helping that and creating that path. I feel so blessed that we actually get to witness that." (H/T - Fightful)

While their overall influence on the women's revolution is polarizing, no one can deny that The Bella Twins helped build the star power of many young superstars who came into WWE as Nikki & Brie were on their way out.

