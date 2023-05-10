"The best choice" - Fans push for Roman Reigns to face former rival for the first time in over four years at WWE Night of Champions

Roman Reigns has made more enemies in the locker room than friends during his run with the top prize in WWE. The Tribal Chief is set to reach 1000 days as champion, and fans expect him to defend the titles soon. The fans are now pushing for the champion to defend the titles against Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns overcame several odds in WWE when he beat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. He later got Jey Uso back in The Bloodline and successfully stopped The American Nightmare's journey to the top with the help of Solo Sikoa.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley's WrestleMania feud and match with Bray Wyatt were scrapped before the event. Fans are now pushing for the former WWE Champion, who got drafted to SmackDown, to go after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Night of Champions 2023.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Who does Roman Reigns face at Night of Champions? 🤔🤔🤔 Who does Roman Reigns face at Night of Champions? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/QOGIQCCvWF

Sanchit Bisht @sanchitbisht08 @WrestleFeatures I'd say Roman vs Bobby and this storyline should be built more, Reigns vs Lashley is a programme we all wanna see. @WrestleFeatures I'd say Roman vs Bobby and this storyline should be built more, Reigns vs Lashley is a programme we all wanna see.

maaaaqo @maaaqo @WrestleFeatures Cant be anyone other than Lashley right? No one else is credible enough atm @WrestleFeatures Cant be anyone other than Lashley right? No one else is credible enough atm

A feud with The All Mighty would be fresh and something that The Tribal Chief would need ahead of reaching another massive milestone in the company as the champion. In 2021, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns were in a Triple Threat match on Monday Night RAW, which the latter won.

Bobby Lashley has previously pinned Roman Reigns in WWE

In 2018, Bobby Lashley made his grand return to WWE when he appeared on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 34. He immediately attacked Elias on the show and officially joined the Red Brand. Unfortunately, he did not have a match at WrestleMania 34.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns was once again feuding with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, and lost at WrestleMania 34. A while later, The Big Dog and The All Mighty's paths collided on the red brand. The two stars wanted a match with The Beast Incarnate.

In July 2018, Reigns faced Lashley in a singles match at WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. In the end, Bobby Lashley ended up pinning The Big Dog. The All Mighty joined a list of elite athletes who were able to defeat Reigns without any shenanigans.

However, Roman Reigns received another shot at Brock Lesnar and won the Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley was paired with Lio Rush as his new manager, and the two ended up making Lashley a two-time Intercontinental Champion.

