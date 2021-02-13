"The best gift we can give" - Ember Moon on her 2021 WWE Royal Rumble experience (Exclusive)

WWE NXT Superstar Ember Moon believes the atmosphere at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble was still special despite WWE having no fans in attendance.

The Royal Rumble is usually one of the most attended WWE shows of the year. Prior to 2021, the last four Royal Rumbles attracted 42,715 fans (2020), 48,193 fans (2019), 17,629 fans (2018), and 52,020 fans (2017). In 2021, the event took place behind closed doors from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Speaking to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Ember Moon praised WWE for allowing fans to watch from home as part of the WWE ThunderDome experience. She believes the company is doing as much as possible to ensure that fans can still watch WWE shows during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It feels special in a different way. I know a lot of people were worried, like, ‘Oh man, the Rumble’s not gonna be the Rumble.’ But the Rumble is the Rumble, baby. Everyone wants to point at that WrestleMania sign. That never changes. We’ve allowed ourselves to invite the fans in on such a different way that I feel like that is probably the best gift that we can give during the climate that we’re in.”

Watch the video above to hear Ember Moon’s thoughts on Bianca Belair's Royal Rumble win, WrestleMania match, and much more.

Ember Moon’s 2021 WWE Royal Rumble performance

Bianca Belair won the 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Advertisement

Ember Moon entered the 2021 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble from the No.28 position. She lasted one minute and 51 seconds before being eliminated by Nia Jax.

The former NXT Women’s Champion will team with Shotzi Blackheart against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez at Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day event. The winners will claim the inaugural Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic trophy. They will also earn an opportunity at the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, currently held by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Please credit SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino and embed the video interview if you use quotes from this article.