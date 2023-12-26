"The best gift I could ever ask for" - WWE Superstar Carmella reveals her best Christmas present this year  

WWE Superstar Carmella recently took to social media to disclose her best present for Christmas 2023.

Mella and her husband, Corey Graves, recently welcomed a baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, into their family. After giving birth to her child, the former champion has been active on social media platforms, sharing adorable pictures of Dimitri and her motherhood experience.

The Queen of Staten Island recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her son from Christmas Eve. She further mentioned that her baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky, was the most precious gift she could have ever requested.

"The best gift I could ever ask for [emoji]," wrote Carmella.

You can view a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

WWE Superstar Carmella opens up on her struggles with her pregnancy

WWE Superstar Carmella gave birth to Dimtri on November 8, 2023. She recently discussed her journey of becoming a mother.

The former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account. Replying to a user, Mella revealed that even after taking several classes, she could not prepare herself for the labor and delivery of her child as she would have liked.

Carmella detailed how she had been preparing herself by working out regularly and taking different therapies:

"I'm going to be completely transparent. It was so not what I expected. I took all of the classes. I literally did everything I could to prepare myself for labor and delivery. I was working out. I did chiropractic care. I did pelvic floor therapy, meditation, [and] all the research. I did everything. And it just did not go at all the way I wanted it to, or I had expected it to," she said.

The WWE Superstar added:

"But I will say, you know, my biggest piece of advice is to just know that it's all temporary. I, like, just so vividly remember in the moment being like this is the worst experience of my life, and I'm being honest, it really was. It was not fun. I was in such pain. And I just remember thinking, 'Will this ever be over?' Like, 'Will I ever get through this?' And I just felt like such a far-fetched idea. It just felt like it was never going to end, and I would never be on the other side of it. And I'm obviously on the other side of it now, and it feels like such a distant memory."

It will be interesting to see when Carmella will return to the squared circle.

It will be interesting to see when Carmella will return to the squared circle.