"The best match I ever had" - 5-Time WWE Champion makes huge admission about facing Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit's name might not get mentioned often in wrestling these days, but several of his former WWE rivals still fondly remember his in-ring exploits. Kurt Angle recently claimed that his Royal Rumble 2003 match against the Rabbid Wolverine was the best bout he'd had in his legendary career.

The Olympic hero walked into the Royal Rumble show 19 years ago as the WWE Champion and got the fans out of their seats in a 20-minute classic with Benoit. They engaged in an intense battle of submission moves, culminating with Kurt Angle applying a modified Ankle Lock for the win. Chris Benoit even got a standing ovation despite the losing effort.

The WWE Hall of Famer looked back at the match during the latest episode of his podcast and revealed that he wasn't even fully fit as he had just undergone surgery.

Here's what he had to say on The Kurt Angle Show:

"I will tell you this. My match with Chris Benoit at the Royal Rumble 2003 was the best match I ever had in my life. It's the one I'm most proud of. I actually had knee surgery before that, so I wasn't a 100%." [20:12 - 20:24]

Angle, who celebrated his 54th birthday on this week's SmackDown, recalled that he wasn't initially happy about his Royal Rumble clash against Chris Benoit.

The 5-time WWE Champion was 'upset' as he believed he and Benoit had not lived up to the viewers' expectations. However, Kurt Angle later rewatched the match and was in awe of the magic that he and Benoit were able to produce inside the squared circle.

"After I got done with that match, I was really upset. I thought the match sucked, and I watched it over, and I was like, 'holy crap! This is the best match I've ever had in my career." [20:25 - 20:35]

Kurt Angle ranks WWE classic with Chris Benoit higher than his WrestleMania match against Shawn Michaels

The WWE Hall of Famer has a lengthy list of memorable matches, as he never disappointed after stepping through the ropes.

Kurt Angle's WrestleMania 21 showdown against Shawn Michaels is considered his best-ever performance in some circles; however, Angle still favored his Royal Rumble meeting with Benoit. The wrestling icon also wished it had happened at the grander stage of WrestleMania.

He added:

"I'm going to actually put it above Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 21. This match I would have loved for it to be at WrestleMania. That would have been my dream come true." [20:36 - 20:50]

