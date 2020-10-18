Legendary WWE Superstar The Big Show has received a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his role in the film "Marcus" at the East Europe International Film Festival.

The film also won the Best Audience Award at the Buffalo International Film Festival last weekend. In the film, Big Show is credited as Paul Wight, his real-life name, and plays the role of Gus Hoffman.

We are thrilled and honored with the 9 nominations we have received from the East Europe Int. Film Festival. Congrats to the nominees, @KatanaMalone @WWETheBigShow @jenn_sharp @JoseLMartinez17 @fusionfilmfests pic.twitter.com/4OxWKcY7V8 — Marcus_film (@marcus_film) October 11, 2020

On IMDb, this is the film's synopsis:

Marcus has a checkered past, but unexpected news brings an opportunity for him to right old wrongs and make amends. Marcus will have to face the consequences and overcome the greatest obstacle of all in order to find happiness: Himself.

Big Show, who occasionally makes appearances on WWE television, has lately been honing his skills as an actor. He also stars as himself in the Netflix family sitcom "The Big Show Show", which will not be renewed by Netflix for another season.

Big Show in WWE

Even though The Big Show is nearing retirement, he often makes time for sporadic appearances on WWE TV. The World's Largest Athlete was recently involved in an angle with Randy Orton, where he was the victim of a punt kick from The Legend Killer.

At Clash of Champions, Big Show, along with all the other legends whom Orton had attacked over the past couple of months, attacked the latter during his Ambulance Match against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Big Show was last seen on the post-Clash of Champions episode of RAW, where he was once again attacked by Orton during the closing moments of the show, along with Ric Flair, Christian, and Shawn Michaels.