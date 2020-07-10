The Big Show thought The New Day was "career suicide" for Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has had immense success as part of The New Day, but this WWE legend initially thought otherwise!

Kofi Kingston is the current SmackDown Tag Team Champion with Big E.

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

Recently, The New Day invited The Big Show to their The New Day: Feel The Power podcast where Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E had a great time talking with the World's Largest Athlete on different things.

The Big Show interestingly revealed that he was concerned about Kofi Kingston joining the New Day and thought it was "career suicide" for him. He mentioned how he warned Kofi Kingston about the same.

"I had seen Kofi come in from FCW, and all the poor things that Kofi went through, and how he survived, and his athleticism, his commitment to be better, his commitment to dependable and solid. I saw him working toward that championship role.

He was getting there. Intercontinental Champion, move up to Heavyweight Champion, and then, there's these two guys I don't know. I'm like, 'no' because I'm thinking 3 Man Band. Like, 'no one's going to come out and do well on this! This is not going to work!' Now, mind you, this isn't in front of the crowd, this is what I saw backstage, so I pulled my friend, Kofi, discretely to the side, maybe it was a foot-and-a-half to the side."

I told Kofi, I said, 'you're on your way to being a championship contender and getting the big title. You don't want to run around with these two [expletive]. I mean, I get it. You're trying to do something. Maybe you're in a lull right now, but these two [expletive] aren't going to get you over. And I love you, man. I just want to see what's best for you.'

Kofi, I love Kofi because he is never ever disrespectful, except in Words With Friends. No, but he looks at me and he says, 'I appreciate that, but there is something special here. Give it a look.' I went, 'okay, I will. I will reserve judgment, but I'm just telling you, like, you've seen how many three-man groups [get over] and whatever and I just, to me, I just thought it was a death sentence for my friend, Kofi. I really did." (h/t Wrestling Inc)

Interestingly, The Big Show saw the New Day in action and apologized. He said the trio worked magic together and admitted to being a fan of The New Day.

Lmbo !! Yep well played https://t.co/nQf01y0LCF — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) July 7, 2020

Kofi Kingston and The New Day

Advertisement

Kofi Kingston started his WWE career in 2006, debuting as Kofi Nahaje Kingston. He was drafted to RAW in 2008 and soon won the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Chris Jericho, making him the first African-born Superstar to hold a Championship in WWE.

After a decent singles run, WWE decided to shake things up and paired Kofi Kingston with Big E and Xavier Woods as The New Day in 2014. Initially a heel stable, they soon turned into one of the biggest babyfaces in modern WWE with fans loving their positive and fun-loving attitude.

The New Day have been together without splitting up for 6 years. The longest tenure for a stable in WWE history. pic.twitter.com/xlinVw3pja — Fightful Wrestling (@FightfulWrestle) June 27, 2020

The New Day is considered by many to be one of the best WWE factions in history and the trios' record is indeed impressive. The New Day is an eight-time Tag Team Champion in WWE, with Kofi Kingston and Big E being the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, while Xavier Woods is out of action due to an injury.