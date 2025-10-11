The Bloodline accused of ruining lives and crushing dreams by current WWE star 

It has been a tough week for The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns seemingly parting ways with The Usos at Crown Jewel, which then triggered the split of The Usos. Not only has the stable seemingly gone their separate ways, but Xavier Woods has taken to social media to drop some interesting updates about the group. The former Tag Team Champion has been outspoken about all other tag teams since he turned heel, but he has recently accused The Bloodline of ruining lives and crushing dreams throughout their WWE run. Woods claimed that this went on for years, since he still seemingly holds a grudge for the fact that The Bloodline attacked him and took away his King of the Ring crown. He was also never afforded a chance to get revenge on the group, but now it seems that he has decided to take matters into his own hands since WWE won't book a match for him. The Bloodline may have split for good at WWE Crown JewelRoman Reigns informed The Usos that he didn't want to see them again until Christmas, hitting home the point that he was done with his cousins after they cost him the revenge he so richly deserved. Reigns was attacked and brutalised in Paris by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and after taking a month out to recover, this was his chance to get some revenge, and instead, The Usos helped Reed become only the second man to pin Reigns in more than a year. Roman was clearly livid, and after he walked away and exited the arena, Jey Uso had some issues with his own brother, Jimmy Uso, who had seemingly let Roman get between them once again. In the end, Jey walked away, following Roman out and leaving his brother Jimmy in the ring alone.