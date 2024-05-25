The Bloodline possibly helping WWE star improve in-ring skills; according to wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Nia Jax has a great chance of winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. The Irresistible Force has taken the SmackDown roster by storm since she moved there after the WWE Draft.

After a DQ win over Jade Cargill last week, Jax faced off against Bianca Belair in the semifinals this Friday. The EST of WWE battled through an injured knee, but Nia proved to be a formidable opponent. She planted Belair with the Annihilator for the win.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Dutch Mantell praised Nia Jax for improving her skills inside the squared circle. He pointed out that she was related to The Bloodline and they probably helped her behind the scenes. He detailed that WWE has invested in her to ensure she works in a safer style. He predicted Jax would beat Lyra Valkyria clean to win the Queen of the Ring tournament.

"She's more deliberate. Her background, her Bloodline, ensures she's gonna be a success. All her people there, all her relation there, they all offered help. She is a most, I wouldn't say a hundred percent better but seventy-five percent better now, than she was. Everything is deliberate now, everything has a meaning, everything has a purpose. She's taken that to heart and congratulations to her. I do think she will take the Queen of the Ring." Mantell continued, "That's another thing. They're not doing these screwy finishes. That p*sses people off." [13:41 onwards]

With this win, Jax is now set to face the finalist from Monday Night RAW, Lyra Valkyria. She advanced to the finals after defeating Zoey Stark and IYO SKY in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

It will be interesting to see if Nia Jax can maintain her dominance and take down the rookie from RAW.

