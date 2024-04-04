The Bloodline's match at WrestleMania XL will have an unusual twist, believes WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The Rock and Roman Reigns are set to bring the full might of The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, a Hall of Famer believes the duo's match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will have a unique ending.

Since The Bloodline almost always has some tricks up its sleeve, it is almost a foregone conclusion that the tag team match on Night One won't be straightforward. Teddy Long thinks there may not be a winner at all when all is said and done.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer was asked to predict which team would reign supreme in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Long speculated that if there was a winner in the contest, it would be The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief.

"Well, I don't really know. I really think there may not be a winner here. There may be some interference here at the end. But if there is a winner I think The Rock and his partner. I think they will win this one. But if there is no win, I am thinking that because you could go right into SummerSlam with this. I think there may be some interference, I don't know. But I think if there is gonna be a winner, it will be The Rock's team." [0:42 onwards]

Bill Apter believes The Bloodline will win at WWE WrestleMania XL

While Teddy Long is unsure about what will happen on Night One of WWE WrestleMania XL, Bill Apter thinks The Bloodline will stand tall.

Apter said Roman Reigns & The Rock beating Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes with a belt on WWE RAW was enough to convince him that The Bloodline wouldn't be losing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter said the following about the Samoan faction's match:

"After witnessing the belt whipping that The Rock and Roman perpetrated on you [Cody] and Seth, I have had a change of mind. If Rollins is "faking it" and waiting to turn against you, he's a master, especially after his former Shield partner Reigns beat him down so badly with the leather belt. Sorry, but they are too much for you and Seth to handle. Period. The end. The Bloodline wins." [1:32 onwards]

Expand Tweet

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Rhodes and Rollins can exact revenge on The Bloodline in Philadelphia.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

