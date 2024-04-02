The Bloodline stands tall after destroying Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes following controversial ending to WWE RAW

In the main event of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa faced off in a one-on-one match. The match was contested under Bloodline Rules. However, the heel stable took matters into their own hands and dished out some brutal punishment.

During the opening segment of WWE RAW, The Bloodline was interrupted by Rollins, who initially challenged The Rock to a singles match. The Visionary wanted revenge on The Final Boss for his brutal beatdown of Cody Rhodes.

Rollins started the match quite strong, as he immediately jumped Sikoa right from the get-go and caught him on the outside with a Suicide Dive. The Visionary used steel chairs and the steel steps to his advantage. Meanwhile, Sikoa drove Rollins through a table, courtesy of a brutal Samoan Drop.

Following an interference by Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso came to Rollins' aid before he finally crossed paths with The Rock. The Final Boss single-handedly dealt with Jey, as Rollins vs. Sikoa ended abruptly without a clear winner. Moments later, Rollins and Cody Rhodes ambushed The Rock.

While Rollins and Rhodes almost got the upper hand, Roman Reigns came to The Brahma Bull's aid. The Rock and Reigns took turns whipping Rollins and Rhodes with a weight belt. The brutal scene played out with the crowd booing Reigns and Rock.

WWE RAW concluded with The Bloodline once again standing tall after brutally destroying Rollins and Rhodes. The Bloodline now has all the momentum on their side in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

