"The BOAT!!!!"- Carmella wants to face former rival Natalya once she returns to WWE

WWE Superstar Carmella recently responded to Natalya's message on social media.

Mella has been away from the ring since March 2023 and may return to in-ring competition in the coming months. She took a hiatus from pro wrestling last year to give birth to a baby boy, Dimitri Paul Polinsky. While she hasn't been seen on TV for a while, the former champion often updates fans via social media about her experience of being a mother.

On Twitter, Natalya recently responded to a fan who wrote that she and Carmella were an outstanding duo, as they could perform well as opponents and teammates. The RAW Superstar expressed her desire to be the first one to feud with the 36-year-old after her eventual return. Mella reacted to The Queen of Harts' message by tweeting that she would love to have a match with the latter.

"I’d love to play, play, play with you, Natters! The BOAT!!!!" she wrote.

WWE Superstar Carmella shared her struggles as a mother

Carmella is married to SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. The couple welcomed their first child together on November 8, 2023.

Mella disclosed on her Instagram Story that she recently could not sleep for an entire week while caring for her newborn. The WWE star mentioned that she and her husband were supposed to have dinner and go to a Madonna concert, but they couldn't attend the event because she was tired.

"Tired is an understatement. It's been a week straight of no sleep... last night, Matt and I were supposed to go to the Madonna concert... we went to dinner, and halfway through, I told him I didn't have it in me to even attempt to go to the concert [crying emoji] sometimes it feels like such a struggle... being a good mom, wife and trying to listen to what your body needs," wrote Mella.

It will be interesting to see if the former champion will return to the squared circle in 2024.

