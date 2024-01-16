The Bollywood Boyz finally break silence on claim that Brock Lesnar refused to work with Jinder Mahal

The Bollywood Boyz have opened up about Brock Lesnar allegedly refusing to work with Jinder Mahal.

Jinder defeated Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship at Backlash 2017. Later in the year, he was scheduled to face The Beast Incarnate in an Interbrand match at Survivor Series 2017. Before the event, Mahal lost the WWE Championship to AJ Styles, who went on to meet Lesnar at Survivor Series.

WWE legend Road Dogg once claimed that Brock Lesnar refused to work with Jinder Mahal. In a new interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co, The Singh Brothers opened up about the claim. Sunil Singh stated that this was the first time that they heard about it.

"First time we've heard about it. We had two weeks of Europe to do after that and then go to South America. First time we're hearing about that." [H/T Fightful]

Brock Lesnar wrestled a classic against AJ Styles

At Survivor Series 2017, Lesnar and AJ Styles wrestled a clinic, with The Beast Incarnate coming out victorious when all was said and done. The 15-minute bout was heavily praised by the WWE Universe.

Back in 2022, Styles made an appearance on The Halftime Show. When the veteran was asked about his relationship with Lesnar, here's what he said:

"I don’t think Brock likes people. There’s not a lot of talking that goes on with Brock. I kinda say what’s up? But that’s about as much conversation I’ve had with him. But you don’t, you know, find him in a big crowd or anything like that. He’s usually by himself doing his own thing.” [H/T Essentially Sports]

Jinder Mahal almost won another world title tonight on RAW. In the end, Seth Rollins managed to pick up a win over The Modern Day Maharaja and retain his World Heavyweight title.

