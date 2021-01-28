Watch: The Boogeyman imitates Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss took part in a bizarre match against Asuka on this week's WWE RAW. Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman recently imitated a spooky aspect of the match on social media.

The Boogeyman is well-known for his sinister presence in various onscreen segments throughout history. The former WWE star's most recent appearance occurred during RAW Legends Night, where he scared Angel Garza in a backstage segment.

The Boogeyman recently took to Twitter and posted a video that alluded to Alexa's actions from this week's Monday Night RAW.

In the video, The Boogeyman rocked back-and-forth on a rocking horse. He sang an eerie lullaby as well.

The rocking horse is part of Alexa's Playground segments on WWE RAW. At one point during Alexa Bliss and Asuka's recent main event clash, Bliss spooked her opponent when she sat on the rocking horse and moved back-and-forth in a surreal moment.

Randy Orton delivered an RKO to Alexa Bliss on RAW

Alexa Bliss suffered Randy Orton's wrath on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss and Asuka's WWE RAW Women's Championship match was experimental in nature. Bliss transformed into her different personalities throughout the match, which left The Empress of Tomorrow confused and scared at various points during their bout.

When a possessed version of Alexa Bliss wanted to lock-in a Mandible Claw on Asuka, Randy Orton showed up and delivered an RKO to The Fiend's ally on WWE RAW. The match ended in no-contest, as a result.

It wasn't too long ago that Bliss had launched a fireball towards The Viper's face on RAW. Orton suffered minor burns from that encounter, which potentially motivated him to take out his frustrations on Bliss this week.

Randy Orton nails Alexa Bliss with an RKO!



Love the reaction and sell from Alexa. Surely this is what prompts The Fiend to return.. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CYPRUREvuk — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) January 26, 2021

Both Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss will be a part of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches, respectively. There is also the possibility that Bray Wyatt could show-up in some form at this Sunday's pay-per-view.

The last time fans saw Bray Wyatt on WWE TV was at the TLC event last year. He wrestled Randy Orton as The Fiend in a Firefly Inferno match, which ended in Wyatt's alter-ego set on fire by The Viper.

Alexa Bliss has truly showcased her potential as a valuable performer on Monday Night RAW during Wyatt's absence from the show.