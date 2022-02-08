Boogeyman reveals he signed a new WWE contract more than a decade after departure

Former WWE superstar The Boogeyman has announced that he's signed a new contract with WWE.

The star gained notoriety in the mid-to-late 2000s, at the tail end of the Ruthless Aggression Era. He was a face-painted eccentric who broke clocks on his head and ate worms to play mind games with opponents. He worked for SmackDown and ECW before he departed in 2009.

However, the 57-year-old star has signed a new deal with the company that sees him take on some different responsibilities. In a tweet posted to Boogey's Twitter page, the star's hands, one of which is clad in metal claws, are seen signing on the dotted line of what is, most likely, a WWE legends contract.

He also thanked Vince McMahon for the post.

"Thank you CEO/WWE Vince McMahon," Boogeyman said.

You can check the tweet below:

The Boogeyman has worked sporadically with WWE since 2012

After a brief run on the ECW brand in 2009, where he feuded with the likes of Big Daddy V and Matt Striker, Boogey left WWE in 2009 after being released from his deal.

The face-painted star again emerged from the "bottomless pit" in 2012, returning to WWE during that year's Slammy Awards in an encounter with Booker T.

He also appeared in some Halloween-themed content for WWE on their digital platforms and social media in 2013 and 2014 before making his in-ring return in the 2015 men's Royal Rumble match. However, the return was brief, as Bray Wyatt promptly eliminated him.

He also appeared on RAW Legends Night in 2021, picking up a single reign with the 24/7 Title in the process.

Would you like to see The Boogeyman back on WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

