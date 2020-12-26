The Boogeyman sends Vince McMahon a message on Twitter

The Boogeyman recently appeared in a Christmas video on WWE’s social media channels. The man behind the unique character, Marty Wright, has thanked Vince McMahon for allowing him to spread some Christmas cheer.

Writing on Twitter, The Boogeyman expressed his gratitude to the WWE Chairman, as well as the rest of WWE’s staff.

A huge thank you to CEOWWE Vince McMahon and the entire staff of Wwe for allowing me to spread some Christmas cheer🙏🏾#WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN pic.twitter.com/GaUtqgHEnN — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) December 25, 2020

WWE uploaded The Boogeyman’s video to the company’s YouTube channel on December 22, 2020. The video showed the former WWE Superstar reading Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” a.k.a. “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.”

The Boogeyman began the eight-minute video by singing his own version of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

“You better not pout, you better not shout, you better not cry, I’m telling you why, Boogeyman is coming… TO GETCHA!”

The Boogeyman’s WWE career

Marty Wright was initially rejected by WWE after it emerged that he lied about his age to attend a Tough Enough tryout in 2004. Despite his lie, Wright still impressed WWE officials and he signed a developmental deal with the company in 2005.

After reinventing himself as The Boogeyman, Wright worked as a full-time Superstar from 2005 to 2009. His last WWE in-ring appearance came as a participant in the 2015 Royal Rumble.