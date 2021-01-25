The Boogeyman teases possible appearance at the Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman has teased a potential appearance at the Royal Rumble.

The Boogeyman teased his return by sharing a post on Twitter in response to a tweet from WWE asking fans which celebrity they would like to see at the Royal Rumble.

The Royal Rumble is an event that usually has the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats. The reason being that most of the time, fans may get to see some of their favorite Superstars, be it retired legends or new debutants, make a surprise appearance in the pay-per-view's marquee match. The Boogeyman looks like he may be interested in doing just that.

The Boogeyman would tease his appearance by sharing a simple tweet, which had two pictures. There was a screenshot of an earlier tweet from WWE's Twitter account, asking fans who they would like to see at the Royal Rumble, and a picture of what looks like The Boogeyman staring at Vince McMahon.

The Boogeyman's WWE career

The Boogeyman had four memorable years with WWE

During his prime, The Boogeyman was one of many WWE characters known for their somewhat macabre personality.

He worked with the company from 2004 to 2009, following which he made appearances in the independent circuit. Since then, he has made a few sporadic appearances on WWE TV, most of the time in backstage segments.

While with WWE, The Boogeyman was involved in several high-profile feuds, most notably with JBL, Booker T, and Finlay. His feud with Booker T was one of the more memorable ones. The story revolved around Booker T and his wife Sharmell, who The Boogeyman was stalking.

The Boogeyman is one of the more loveable characters WWE has come up with over the past few years. He recently helped R-Truth win back his WWE 24/7 Championship by posing as Cardi B.

Would you like to see The Boogeyman at the Royal Rumble? Which other former WWE Superstars would you like to see? Let us know down below.