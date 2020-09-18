The Boogeyman teases a return to WWE

One of the spookiest WWE Superstars of all time, The Boogeyman might be looking to make a grand return to the company soon. Making his WWE debut in 2005, The Boogeyman had an eerie appearance and behavior. With an unusual character that saw him eat worms and scare his opponents or their allies, the gimmick was a big hit amongst the WWE Universe.

It was in 2009 that WWE announced the release of The Boogeyman. But he continued to make occasional appearances for WWE. He entered the 2015 Royal Rumble match as a surprise entrant. Later that year, WWE signed him to a legends contract. Most recently, The Boogeyman made an appearance at RAW Reunion in 2019 where he was involved in a segment with Drake Maverick.

The Boogeyman has recently tweeted the following, teasing a return to WWE.

Some exciting matches for The Boogeyman in WWE

There are several amazing feuds that The Boogeyman can have with the Superstars on the current roster. The one that comes to the mind instantly is that with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It was Wyatt who eliminated him from the 2015 Royal Rumble so they have some history. During his initial days, The Fiend was taking out legends every week, and he could do the same with The Boogeyman.

Who all want to see this happen Bray Wyatt n Boogeyman "Fued".. pic.twitter.com/BiuIRhe11M — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) January 27, 2015

It is to be seen if and when The Boogeyman makes his return to WWE and how could the company use him with the current roster. A cinematic match could be something worth considering.

