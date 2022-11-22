The Brawling Brutes collided with Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

This was the show's opening match, which began after The Judgment Day interrupted Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and the Brutes. They are set to take on The Bloodline in a WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday.

Priest and Sheamus kicked off the match on the red brand this week. Each team member traded blows, with Kevin Owens joining the commentary booth. Later in the bout, after Ridge Holland made a hot tag to Sheamus, Dominik tagged in on the opposite side.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Albany is not quite fond of @DomMysterio35 to say the least... Albany is not quite fond of @DomMysterio35 to say the least...#WWERaw https://t.co/Zh6CR8g9EV

He was stunned after realizing he had to go one-on-one with The Celtic Warrior. He left the ring and fled to the back, but the former WWE Champion chased him up the ramp.

They were upstaged by The O.C. and Michin (formerly known as Mia Yim).

WWE @WWE



is ready to open a can of his own this Saturday inside



#WWERaw STUNNER! @FightOwensFight is ready to open a can of his own this Saturday inside #WarGames at #SurvivorSeries STUNNER! 💥@FightOwensFight is ready to open a can of his own this Saturday inside #WarGames at #SurvivorSeries!#WWERaw https://t.co/ZbreGPlKom

After they returned to the ring, Sheamus hit Dominik with a knee and followed it up with 20 chops across the chest. He then hit the latter with a Brogue Kick and pinned him to win the match.

The two teams began brawling after the bout, which led to Kevin Owens hitting Finn Balor with a stunner.

Did you enjoy tonight's match? Sound off in the comments below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Poll : 0 votes