The Bullet Club is responsible for the success of AEW and NXT says released WWE Superstar Luke Gallows

Luke Gallows was one of the most prominent members in NJPW's Bullet Club

Former WWE Superstar Luke Gallows, who now goes by the name Doc Gallows was recently part of Tama Tonga's Tama's Island, where the two talked about topics including why Luke Gallows left NJPW in 2016 and how he feels about it.

They also spoke about the ongoing 'AEW vs WWE NXT' war and Luke Gallows believes that Bullet Club in NJPW is responsible for the resurgence of pro-wrestling outside of WWE, and it is this very faction that is responsible for AEW and NXT's success in part.

FYI - Luke Gallows says he wasn’t fired from WWE .......... he just requested an 18-year leave of absence so he can make his big return in his 50s. pic.twitter.com/KwJSSpznCN — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 19, 2020

The former OC member said that the reason for turning NXT into an 'indie haven' had something to do with the revolution that Bullet Club started.

The Bullet Club revolutionised professional wrestling and if somebody here's this and they're mad about it, sorry. Fight me. If there's no Bullet Club there's no AEW. If there's no Bullet Club there's no growth in professional wrestling. If there's no Bullet Club there really is no reason to have an NXT because why do you turn developmental into indie heaven and hire everybody? There’s no reason to do it. (H/t: Cultaholic)

He further states that the reason why WWE signed them was essentially that they were a part of The Bullet Club in Japan.

If there's no Bullet Club, the resurgence of professional wrestling doesn't happen. Am I a big part of it? No. But professional wrestling advanced because of what the Bullet Club was in Japan. That's why they bought us, they wined and dined us, then they fired us."

What's the future for Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were two of the many Superstars who were released by WWE owing to the budget cuts due to the spread of Coronavirus. While former Bullet Club members like Finn Balor and AJ Styles are still a part of WWE, it was the Good Brothers who unfortunately got the axe.

There is speculation that the former RAW Tag-Team Champions may head to Impact Wrestling, however, there is a higher chance that the two may return to NJPW and possibly join The Bullet Club yet again.