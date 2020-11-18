The Bushwackers were a tag team in the professional wrestling industry for over 30 years. They started as The Kiwis in 1966 and later became The Sheepherders.

If you don't know them by those names, you should remember them for swinging their arms, wearing hats sideways, and licking kids faces on the way to the ring. They were a part of the World Wrestling Federation as Butch and Luke, The Bushwackers.

The Bushwackers have not toured the United States together in 20 years. However, that's all about to change. Scott Wilder Promotions announced tonight that The Bushwackers would be traveling with the promotion from Spring 2021.

Dates to catch The Bushwackers are already filling up

According to the post, dates are already filling up fast, as expected. The duo of Luke and Butch will be doing public appearances, virtual signings, private signings, and road story shows.

Luke lives in the United States and Butch lives in New Zealand. Butch retired from wrestling in 2001 after suffering a neck injury and moved back to his home country in 2003.

Luke is still active among fans here in the United States by touring, doing appearances, and now, because of COVID-19, doing virtual signings. Recently on the Facebook group The Asylum, Bushwacker Luke did a virtual signing with former rival of The Natural Disasters, Typhoon.

Luke's last match took place in September 2019, when he teamed with Shortsleeve Sampson to defeat Team Genesis in Canada. The Bushwackers' last reunion took place in 2018. However, that reunion took place in their homeland of New Zealand.

