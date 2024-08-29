"The chance was zero" - Major name claims joining WWE was unrealistic

WWE has often been seen as the biggest platform in the professional wrestling industry. However, a major name thought that signing and joining the Stamford-based promotion was unrealistic for him at one point. The star is none other than the current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Earlier this month, Gunther itched his name in the company's history books as the fourth World Heavyweight Champion on the Moder Era. The Ring General fulfilled his promise in Ohio when he defeated Damian Priest for the most prestigious prize on Monday Night RAW.

At one point in time, Gunther thought that this was impossible. In an exclusive interview with Bild, the current World Heavyweight Champion revealed that, as a European, the thought of joining WWE and performing at the highest level was unrealistic. Luckily, The Ring General broke all the barriers.

“No. That was unrealistic. As a European, the chance was zero. I thought so," Gunther said. [H/T: Bild]

Gunther is set to defend his title against Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin

Earlier this year, Gunther won the King of the Ring tournament controversially against Randy Orton, which sparked a debate between the fans. The win also didn't sit well with The Ring General.

Regardless of the outcome, Gunther and Randy Orton focused on their respective journeys heading into The Biggest Party of the Summer in Ohio. During the event, The Ring General walked out as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Meanwhile, The Viper and Kevin Owens assisted Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline rules match against Solo Sikoa. After the event, Randy Orton made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW.

The 14-time World Champion got a rematch against Gunther this time with a title on the line due to their previous controversy. The veteran is set to face The Ring General in Germany at Bash in Berlin for the World Heavyweight Championship.

