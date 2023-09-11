The Club member shares heartfelt post amid split speculation

There were signs of a potential split of The O.C., also known as The Club, in the past couple of weeks on WWE SmackDown. However, Michin has a message for everyone who doubts the group's loyalty to each other.

AJ Styles recently finished his feud with Karrion Kross and moved on to Jimmy Uso, who disrespected Michin during a backstage segment. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows tried to reason with Styles that they should not get into The Bloodline's business.

However, The Phenomenal One cut them off and proceeded to face Solo Sikoa on the September 1 episode of SmackDown. He lost that match to Sikoa but bounced back with a huge win over Jimmy last Friday. The Judgment Day then fed Styles to Sikoa after the match, with Anderson and Gallows nowhere to be found.

With all the speculation surrounding The Club's future, Michin shared a heartfelt post on X, formerly known as Twitter. She asserted her loyalty to the group, tagging all members of The Club.

"My loyalty is strong," Michin wrote in Korean.

For those who don't know, Michin is half-Korean and can understand the language. She was born in Los Angeles, California, but was raised in the Virginia area.

The Club heading into a feud with The Judgment Day and The Bloodline

With all the things that happened in the past couple of weeks, it seems like The Club will be feuding with The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. AJ Styles already faced Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown.

If Styles could earn a win over Sikoa, he might be next in line to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But with The Judgment Day's recent involvement with Styles, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows could be inclined to help their good brother.

There are currently no reports of a potential split of The O.C., but the seeds have already been planted. A feud with The Judgment Day, as well as The Bloodline, could either make or break the relationship between Styles, Anderson, and Gallows.

Would you like The O.C. to stay united or split apart? Write your answers in the comments section below.