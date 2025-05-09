"The company's at fault" - WWE veteran blasts Triple H over recent releases

A former WWE Superstar has called out the company, which includes Triple H as the Chief Content Officer, over the recent releases. A total of 17 talents departed less than two weeks after WrestleMania 41.

Some of the biggest names released were Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, and Gigi Dolin, among others. Shotzi wasn't released, but her contract was not renewed.

On the latest episode of The Stevie Richards Show, the former ECW and WWE star was very critical of the company's decision to release a lot of talent. He was not pleased with the rumored reasoning of talents being lazy and the creative team not having any ideas for certain wrestlers.

"You got people you're talking about lazy in training. The point of the business is not to bump yourself out while training, maybe when you're working. No, the company's at fault, and I hate the fact this is just as bad as creative has nothing for you. Then fire the damn writer, don't fire the wrestler. It's crazy," Richards said. [From 5:13 - 5:36]

Stevie Richards also told the released stars that their careers are not over after leaving WWE. Richards offered a helping hand by giving some advice and opening himself up as a mentor for what to do next.

Former WWE star blasts rumors on why some talents were released

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio caught the ire of Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin when he reported that some of the releases were due to talents being lazy. Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose was not happy with the rumors of laziness and blasted the report.

"What annoys the talent when they do get released is seeing stupid s*** like that on the internet because me personally, I would find that annoying too. If I was Cora, Gigi, Jakara, Katana, Kayden, Dakota Kai and these other girls that got released, you can’t say they were lazy or didn’t put enough work in," Rose said on the latest episode of the 'Power Alphas' podcast. [H/T: Wrestling Headlines]

Mandy Rose pointed out Dakota Kai's work ethic just to get back from all of her injuries. She also doesn't blame Cora Jade and Gigi Dolin for responding to the rumor since talents have no time to be lazy, especially at the WWE Performance Center.

