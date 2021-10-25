WWE seemingly edited a huge portion of the Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch segment from SmackDown

This past Friday night after WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a verbal brawl backstage with each other. The confrontation between the two women took place after Flair made “Becky Lynch look bad” by dropping the title, which wasn't a part of the script.

However, it has now been noted by Dave Meltzer that WWE has edited that particular portion out of the segment which turned out to be very controversial.

As stated by Dave Meltzer on The Wrestling Observer, it has been noted that when SmackDown was recently replayed, the part of Flair dropping the title was edited out.

“You know they replayed SmackDown tonight and they edited out the part where she dropped the belt, so for whatever that’s worth. I mean I guess they wanted to edit it out. I mean whatever, they might as well.”

According to further reports, the original plan was for Becky Lynch to take the title away from Flair and brag about her “Becky Two Belts” moniker, before authority figure Sonya Deville could interfere.

Deville would've asked The Man to return the title to Charlotte Flair, but as per reports, The Queen didn’t agree to this and was thus was asked to be on course.

After the unexpected turn of events that happened on SmackDown, it was revealed that none of it was a part of the script. It's also not the first time that Charlotte has reportedly been difficult to work with and 'gone rogue', seemingly doing whatever she wants to do while on live television

This eventually led to WWE asking Charlotte Flair to leave the venue before the end of Lynch’s dark match, in order to avoid any further confrontation between the two wrestlers.

Charlotte Flair is expected to feud with Sasha Banks moving forward on WWE SmackDown

With Becky Lynch heading over to WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair is expected to feud Sasha Banks on SmackDown in the coming few weeks. The Boss made her intentions clear when she attacked The Queen this past weekend.

A match between the two former Horsewomen could take place in the near future and for the WWE Smackdown Women's Championship, with the winner going on to face Becky Lynch or whoever the RAW Women's Champion is heading into Survivor Series.

What do you think of the controversial segment between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

