"The only conversation I've had with Vince in my entire career was when I asked to be released" - WWE Hall of Famer addresses relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was a guest on the latest edition of Sean Waltman's podcast, Pro Wrestling 4 Life. During the interview, the former WWE Women's Champion addressed her professional relationship with Vince McMahon.

Molly Holly is a two-time women's champion in WWE. She is also a former Hardcore Champion. Molly Holly was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Molly Holly said that she only had one proper conversation with Vince McMahon during her active in-ring career and it occurred when she went to Vince and asked to be released from her contract early.

Holly also revealed that she briefly spoke to Vince at the WWE Hall of Fame after her induction:

"I didn't have any conversations with Vince [McMahon]. The only conversation I've had with Vince in my entire career was when I asked to be released from my contract early. That's the only time I've said more than 'hello' to him," said Holly.

"So the way that I got hired was through Jim Ross and then throughout my time there, I'd talk with the writers or the head of talent relations but I didn't really have any conversations with Vince," added Holly. "It was a big deal for me to walk into him office and tell him thank you for everything and then that I'd like to close my chapter in pro wrestling. I wouldn't say that I have a friendship with him or anything. He shook my hand and I took my picture with him and he was very nice."

Molly Holly's full-time WWE run ended in 2005

Following a short run in WCW, Molly Holly signed with WWE in 2000 and made her televised debut as a cousin of Hardcore Holly and Crash Holly.

Molly Holly was later involved in a romance angle with Spike Dudley that pitted the Holly Cousins against The Dudley Boyz.

EXCLUSIVE: The wonderful Molly Holly shares her full #WWEHOF induction speech and has so many individuals to thank! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GWHFd16cGq — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 7, 2021

Molly Holly went on to be pushed in the women's division, winning two WWE Women's Championships.

She asked for her release in 2005 and has since made sporadic appearances on WWE television. The WWE Hall of Famer was also a part of the 2018 and 2020 Women's Royal Rumble matches.

