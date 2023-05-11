"The coolest thing I've ever experienced" - 32-year-old superstar comments on WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico

A 32-year-old superstar has disclosed that competing at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico was the coolest moment of her life.

WWE Backlash took place this past Saturday night in Puerto Rico and featured an incredible crowd. Rhea Ripley defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against LWO's Zelina Vega at the premium live event. Unfortunately for Vega, it was not meant to be, and Rhea was able to retain her title at Backlash.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Vega still views the experience as a positive. WWE uploaded behind-the-scenes footage of her match at Backlash, and the former Queen of the Ring took to Twitter to say it was the coolest thing she had ever experienced in her life.

"The coolest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life," tweeted Zelina Vega.

Zelina Vega on the crowd reaction at WWE Backlash

Zelina Vega got the opportunity to compete in the biggest match of her life against Rhea Ripley and is still overwhelmed by the love the crowd showed her.

Recently, the company posted a new video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from the premium live event. In the clip, Zelina explained what competing in Puerto Rico meant to her and admitted she couldn't get over how loud the crowd was.

"I'm not over how they all were, it was as if the crowd was just like 'that's our girl', said Zelina Vega. [From 00:01 - 00:07]

Vega added that she never understood what The Rock meant by "the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment," but now she completely gets it after the reaction she received in Puerto Rico.

"You really don't know what the words 'the most electrifying fans in sports and entertainment', you hear The Rock say that and you are like, 'okay, yeah sure this is great', but that is what he was talking about. That was the coolest thing I've ever experienced in my life," added Vega. [From 04:10 - 04:25]

Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day have been drafted to WWE RAW, while SmackDown selected Zelina Vega and LWO in this year's draft. A couple of Hall of Famers recently suggested that the promotion missed a moment over the weekend by not having Zelina win the title.

Only time will tell when she will get another chance to compete for a singles championship in the company.

