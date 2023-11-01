The Creed Brothers involved in brutal send-off one night after beating Alpha Academy on WWE RAW; prolong 522-day misery for opponents

Popular WWE duo The Creed Brothers defeated the team of Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo during Night Two of NXT special Halloween Havoc.

Both teams were involved in the number one contender's match for the NXT Tag Team Championship a few weeks back. During the closing stages of the bout, interference from the Creeds cost Garza and Carrillo the title opportunity. Thus, a grudge match between the two teams was set for this week's show.

In a Tables, Ladders, & Scares Match, all four men had an impressive showing as they utilized all the tools at their disposal to put the other team away. In the closing stages of the bout, the Creed Brothers executed the Brutus Ball Doomsday Device on Carrillo to secure an impressive win.

Expand Tweet

This loss meant that the Mexican duo have been winless in tag team competition for over 500 days. Their last win was in May last year when they defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky during an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Creed Brothers, on the other hand, have been on a roll after they were officially called up to the main roster this week. They defeated the Alpha Academy during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Are you excited to see The Creed Brothers on WWE RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here