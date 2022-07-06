The current favorite to win the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam disclosed 

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to clash again on July 30th at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. Brock Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE on June 17th and took out Roman Reigns after he defeated Riddle in a match. Betting Odds place Roman Reigns as the favorite to win the match by a slight margin.

The two men have been facing each other since WrestleMania 31. They have competed twice in the past year, with Reigns coming out on top both times. At WrestleMania 38, Reigns defeated Lesnar to become the unified WWE Universal Champion.

As per BetOnline, Roman Reigns is the current favorite to win the match at -200, whereas Lesnar is the underdog against him at +150. It looks as though the company has booked themselves in a corner as having Lesnar get defeated for a third time by Reigns would seriously hit his credibility.

The other match that has been announced for the biggest party of the summer is Pat McAfee vs Happy Corbin. The SmackDown announcer is the current favorite at -200 to win the match, with the former US Champion being the underdog at +160.

Why Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar will be good?

Fans are criticizing WWE for booking another match between the Tribal Chief and Lesnar. The initial plan was for Randy Orton to face Reigns. However, he was sidelined due to an injury and Brock Lesnar replaced Orton. Eric Bischoff stated that he is looking forward to the match despite the fact that the two have faced each other multiple times before because Brock Lesnar is a brand new character:

''So yes, we’ve seen the match before, but we haven’t seen this character before. So let’s just wait and see. I’m not against it. I think it’s awesome,'' said Bischoff.

The former RAW General Manager said that he didn't want to see Lesnar return last year. However, his new character has been refreshing. He talked about how Lesnar's current character is different from his old character. He is no longer one-dimensional and has a lot more fun now.

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win at SummerSlam? Roman Reigns Brock Lesnar 30 votes so far