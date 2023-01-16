"The dude is in incredible shape, man" - Joe Rogan on former WWE Superstar

Joe Rogan is a UFC commentator and popular podcaster. He is known to have brought several WWE Superstars to his channel over the years.

On a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, he mentioned bringing to the show a former WWE Superstar: Diamond Dallas Page.

Rogan went on to talk about how pro-wrestlers put their bodies on the line and find themselves struggling with health. He also stated that DDP's popular yoga program is what helped a lot of these talents recover and get back into shape.

"Those guys get busted up more than anybody. When I've had those pro-wrestlers in here, like Diamond Dallas Page, his body has been through f***ing hell. That's why he invented that yoga. He's got his own yoga system, and he's like, helped all these wrestlers that are all f***ed up, completely rehabilitate their body and get their motion back." [2:54-3:14]

Rogan further went on to say:

"Yeah, it's like a hardcore yoga. The dude's in incredible shape, man. He can stand up, grab his foot, and do a split. And he's in his 60s." [3:15-3:26]

Diamond Dallas Page wrestled his last match on January 15, 2020, at the AEW Bash at the Beach special. He teamed with Dustin Rhodes and Q.T. Marshall to take on MJF, The Butcher and The Blade in a losing effort.

If you're interested in sports betting, the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs is next weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Diamond Dallas Page is a WWE Hall of Famer currently running Yoga For Regular Guys Workout (YRG)

Diamond Dallas Page @RealDDP A New Years message to all my followers A New Years message to all my followers💥💎 https://t.co/WUpQELvGvj

DDP had a brief run with WWE between 2001 and 2002 before retiring from in-ring competition due to injuries. However, he did return to the ring two years later. He is also a popular name from the 90s, having wrestled for WCW, where he was a three-time world champion.

Page initially developed a yoga fitness program called Yoga for Regular Guys Workout (YRG) after discovering the health benefits of yoga through his former wife Kimberly while he recovered from ruptures to his L4/L5 discs in 1998.

He published the book Yoga for Regular Guys in 2005. DDP is also known to have saved the life of another former WWE Superstar, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, through rehabilitation.

When using any quotes from this article, please credit The Joe Rogan Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Wrestlers have been accidentally unmasked during a match. Check out 10 such incidents HERE.

Poll : 0 votes