"The end of toxic attraction" - Wrestling fans left divided after Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne earn a controversial shot at the NXT Women's Championship

The wrestling world on social media has been left divided after Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne earned themselves a shot at the NXT Women's Championship.

The two remaining members of Toxic Attraction will challenge Roxanne Perez for her championship at NXT Vengeance Day. On the latest edition of the former black-and-gold brand, the two women became the new number-one contenders for the title after a controversial finish to a Women's Battle Royal Match.

Taking to Twitter, fans provided their predictions for the match, with many backing Jayne and Dolin to win the NXT Women's Championship. A large portion of people also predicted the possibility of Toxic Attraction splitting, courtesy of this match.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne set their sights on Roxanne Perez after Mandy Rose's WWE departure

A few weeks ago, Mandy Rose was released by WWE after dropping the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. With the loss, her 413-day title run finally came to an end.

Shortly afterward, Rose's release from the company was confirmed, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin set their sights on the NXT Women's Championship. The duo have made it clear that they wish to bring the title back within the Toxic Attraction camp.

Jayne and Dolin found a massive amount of success after being recruited under the wing of Rose. The two women became two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, as Toxic Attraction held all three available women's titles in NXT.

However, with Jayne and Dolin now set to stand across the ring from each other, there are chances of them possibly splitting and bringing Toxic Attraction to an end. Current champion Roxanne will try and give her best to make sure Jayne and Dolin fail to co-exist with one another.

Do you think Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will co-exist heading into their title match with Roxanne Perez? Sound off in the comment section.

