"The energy is different" - Big E describes the difference between his New Day and solo characters

Big E has opened up on the creative differences between his character in The New Day and his character as a singles competitor in WWE.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, which aired on the WWE on BT Sport official Twitter page, the current Intercontinental Champion Big E went into great depth on how he must act differently now that he has seperated from his New Day brothers.

"With The New Day, it was very easy for me. I knew how to position myself. I knew how to feed off of Kofi and Woods. For instance, if Kofi is talking in a promo, I could be in the background doing some nonsense, just to pop myself. But now, when it’s solely on me, and I have to carry the promos, or I’m the only one speaking, there’s a little less room for nonsense. And it's a matter of kind of finding that balance of still being myself, but also… I feel like this run also has more determination. Like, I can’t just be the guy who’s always goofing off in the background now. Whereas it still worked more as a trio. Like, there was just more room for nonsense and personality. And now it’s trying to fit that into, “OK, you’re a guy holding a title now. And the point is to show the people that winning means something to you.”" Said Big E.

Big E recognized he needed to make changes to his character

While Big E clearly knows it was necessary to make a change to his overall character in WWE, he's still adament he wants to remain an eye-catching, individual character in the company.

"But you still don’t just want to be a body, just a man in tights who goes out there and wrestles. Because that’s boring. So, I think it’s definitely different, it’s definitely an adjustment. But not a difficult one. It’s just different, the energy is different."

Big E is currently one of the favorites to win the Royal Rumble match and go on to headline WrestleMania 37.