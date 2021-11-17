"To be honest, I haven’t been thinking five years ahead" former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions talk about their future

Being a crowd puller and an amazing tag team, The Inspiration are best known for their WWE run as The Iconic Duo and later The IIconics. With their aptness and chemistry, they quickly rose to prominence as a remarkable part of WWE's Women's Tag Team Division.

They are currently making IMPACT Wrestling their domain and are in their first reign as Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Trained by Madison Eagles, Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee found significant success prior to their stint in WWE. They wrestled with the Pro Wrestling Women's Alliance (PWWA) in Australia under the names Jessie McKay and KC Cassidy.

In a recent chat with Wrestling Daily show, Jessie McKay talked about how she is primarily focused on the present and does not have a five-year plan for the future.

“To be honest, I haven’t been thinking five years ahead, I’ve been thinking of right now. We put all of our time, energy, effort into like right now, and to performing and to delivering what we want to do. So, to be honest, I don’t know, But what I do know is, Cassie will be by my side in whatever we do and wherever we go in the next five years. Whatever happens, I know she’ll be by my side. The one thing that we can count on is that we will be together.” McKay admitted.

Cassie Lee was the next to add to the conversation as she opined that the duo had a five-year plan prior to their WWE release. Regardless of the hindrances, they have decided to concentrate on reinventing themselves.

“I feel like we had a solid five-year plan and then that kind of got waylaid when you know what happened. We had to put a hold on the five-year plan and put all of the energy into rebranding and restarting. I absolutely love that we had that opportunity, there was a silver lining to it,” Lee stated. “I’m actually really thankful that it happened. It was really tough, but I’ve never been happier."

"I’ve never felt more fulfilled in my career than I do right now. Just having complete control of our brands and who we are and what we want to present."

“That is my favorite thing because it’s everything you see on TV, it’s all Jess and my decisions and it’s what we truly believe in.” Cassie added.

The IIconics are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

The IIconics defeated the likes of Beth Phoenix and Natalya, Tamina and Nia Jax and Sasha Banks and Bayley in a Fatal 4-way match to secure the the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

The IIconic Duo took perfect advantage of Bayley when she was hit by a Glam Slam from Phoenix. With Royce breaking up the pinfall attempt, Billie pinned Bayley to win the titles.

The duo were ecstatic as the win meant the world to them. Despite their achievements, they were synchronously released by WWE on April 2021.

Regardless of their release, they have been going strong and have found remarkable success in their new wrestling environment.

Given their skills and capabilities as a tag team, fans are excited to see what the future holds for the enigmatic pair.

