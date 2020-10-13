Alexa Bliss has only paired with a few people since her time in NXT. From Blake and Murphy to Mickie James to Nia Jax to Nikki Cross, all have progressed her character to what it is today.

Today, however, the Alexa Bliss we know is an entirely different and transformed one. Brainwashed by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, her descent into madness and her character change have been one of the best parts of WWE television in the last month.

Both 'The Fiend' and Alexa Bliss were drafted to RAW, meaning that their alliance will continue. On RAW, the duo seems to have found their first couple of targets - Angel Garza and Zelina Vega.

In a match against Andrade, Angel Garza walked out victorious. While Zelina Vega was in the ring, The Fiend made an unexpected appearance along with Alexa Bliss. The duo would then hit a dual-Sister Abigail, with Alexa Bliss seemingly adapting the move better than Bray Wyatt.

Either way, the duo made their arrival on RAW in a big way by attacking them and making their presence known.

Was this a tease or a feud for Alexa Bliss and The Fiend Bray Wyatt?

It would be interesting to see if Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were to feud with Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. But in all likeliness, that isn't what's happening. It seems to be WWE's way of having their big arrival on RAW.

There isn't much substance in a feud against Zelina Vega and Angel Garza. The latter two are seemingly trying to figure out their direction post-Andrade. While The Fiend had crossed paths with Kevin Owens, they seemingly wrapped up their rivalry on SmackDown with one match and Kevin Owens is now going the other way to the blue brand.

The Fiend and Alexa Bliss could make a big impact on Monday Night RAW. In over a year in his new character, Bray Wyatt has had a big impact. He was on RAW before being drafted to SmackDown last October. A year on, he is back on the red brand.