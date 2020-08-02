The Fiend Bray Wyatt posts cryptic message after attacking Alexa Bliss

The Fiend was missing in action since WrestleMania 36 after his victory against John Cena at the event. After WrestleMania, Bray Wyatt challenged Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at Money In The Bank but lost the match. At their second encounter at WWE Extreme Rules, The Fiend Bray Wyatt resurfaced. The match also saw Alexa Bliss make a cameo, reminding Braun Strowman of his desire.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt attacked Alexa Bliss

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, after Nikki Cross lost her Championship match to Bayley, Cross shoved Alexa Bliss away in frustration and left the ring.

When Alexa Bliss was stranded in the ring, the lights went off, and it looked like the show was coming to a close. But to the fans' horror, the red lights switched on with The Fiend Bray Wyatt appearing behind The Goddess. The Fiend Bray Wyatt locked Alexa Bliss in the Mandible Claw and left her in the ring when the show came to an end.

There is not much said about The Fiend's attack, but he has broken his silence on Twitter.

Who controls the past controls the future.



Who controls the present controls the past. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 2, 2020

Alexa Bliss' history with Braun Strowman

When WWE had introduced its Mixed Match Challenge, Alexa Bliss teamed up with Braun Strowman in the first season. Even though the two Superstars didn't win the tournament, the two were talked about because WWE teased a romantic angle between the two.

It looks like WWE is planning to revisit the relationship storyline between Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman, making the feud between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and the Champion more personal.

At the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE Extreme Rules, Alexa Bliss made an appearance reminding Braun Strowman of his past. The match came to an end when The Fiend Bray Wyatt emerged from the swamp and pulled Strowman in.

Braun Strowman has been missing in action since being thrown into the swamp at WWE Extreme Rules. It looks like WWE is building to a rubber match between the Universal Champion and The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE SummerSlam. Adding Alexa Bliss to the mix is a great angle that nobody saw coming.