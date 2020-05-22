'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt reveals special new face mask on Twitter

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

At WWE's last pay-per-view, Money in the Bank, Bray Wyatt was unsuccessful in capturing the WWE Universal Championship after a hard-fought battle against former Wyatt Family stablemate Braun Strowman.

Since his loss to 'The Monster Among Men', Wyatt is yet to vouch for another shot at the Universal Title which he had lost to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. However, the Wyatt did take to Twitter recently to reveal a new face mask which seems inspired by 'The Fiend'.

Bray Wyatt reveals new face mask on Twitter

Bray Wyatt's new WWE persona, The Fiend, has certainly taken the professional wrestling world by storm since the inception of his new gimmick, but the fascinating element that has stolen the show so far is the mask used by Wyatt.

Inspired by The Fiend's full-faced mask, Wyatt has now revealed a special version of the face mask on Twitter, claiming that he fears no apocalypse and has been preparing his whole life for a Mad Max society.

Similar to the lantern that was initially used by The Fiend, the mask has also been made by Jason Baker, as the former WWE Universal Champion once again thanked the former on Twitter.

Check out Wyatt's new face mask:

Thanks to @bakingjason , I fear not the Apocalypse. I’ve spent my whole life preparing for a Mad Max society. So bring it. #Xibalba pic.twitter.com/mvvUKSI8lS — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 21, 2020

What's next for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt?

The WWE Universe is still not sure what's next in store for 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt but the former Universal Champion is expected to challenge Braun Strowman once again for his title, this time competing under his Fiend persona.

As for the reigning WWE Universal Champion, Braun Strowman, 'The Monster Among Men' currently has another potential challenger in the form of Otis.

Advertisement

The Heavy Machinery member surprisingly won the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase at this year's pay-per-view and now has a guaranteed shot at any Championship anytime and at any place.