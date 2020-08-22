The Fiend confronts Vince McMahon on the WWE ThunderDome episode of SmackDown

The ThunderDome era of the WWE finally got underway on the go-home episode of SmackDown for SummerSlam.

🎵 Are you ready for a good time!? 🎵



It's time for #SmackDown LIVE from the #WWEThunderDome! pic.twitter.com/sAbHI9Ujkg — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2020

Vince McMahon kicked off the historic episode by welcoming the fans to WWE ThunderDome. Several fans could be seen on the LED screens surrounding the ring, and it was a much-needed restart for the WWE following their stint at the Performance Center.

The Fiend's music hit and out came the most sinister character on the Blue Brand. The Fiend's entrance looked majestic with WWE's production value on full display in the ThunderDome at the Amway Center.

Unsurprisingly enough, Vince McMahon didn't seem terrified with The Fiend standing right in front of him. The boss didn't even take a step back as he mimicked The Fiend's sideward movements.

The Fiend laughed as Braun Strowman's music hit, and out came the Monster Among Men. Vince McMahon, for some unknown reason, just vanished from the ring.

The SmackDown roster take the fight to RETRIBUTION on SmackDown

The SummerSlam opponents stood on opposite ends of the ring as a brawl seemed inevitable. However, RETRIBUTION members showed up. There were more members of the faction than previous weeks, and Wyatt and Strowman had no point of exit.

The former Wyatt Family members looked at each other, and a brief alliance was teased between the two warring rivals. The Fiend had other ideas as he waved goodbye, the lights went out, and he had disappeared once they were back on.

Braun Strowman was alone in the middle of the ring, and the RETRIBUTION members ambushed the Universal Champion. They stomped him down until Big E rushed towards the ring, leading several members of the SmackDown roster in retaliation.

RETRIBUTION still had the numbers advantage, which forced a second wave of Superstars to come out led by King Corbin.

The SmackDown roster cleared the ring as RETRIBUTION backed away. Braun Strowman wasn't all too grateful for the assistance as he attacked Drew Gulak and Jey Uso before leaving the ring.

The Universal Champion's character transformation continued, and he is now legitimately a heartless monster heading into his title match against The Fiend at SummerSlam.

Vince McMahon's return to WWE TV just included the WWE CEO delivering one line and having a rare face-off with The Fiend. However, the segment did its job of showcasing the Universal title feud and the roster's fight against RETRIBUTION while also introducing the fans to WWE ThunderDome.

What are your thoughts about the first segment of WWE ThunderDome on SmackDown?