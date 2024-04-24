The Final Testament makes massive proclamation following recent WWE return: "That will be our dynasty"

The Final Testament has made a massive proclamation after making a recent WWE return.

It's been a few months since the Final Testament came together. They spent most of the last few months feuding with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Following this rivalry, it looks like their plans are mapped out. However, despite their destructive nature, they haven't had the best success in the ring. They even lost their WrestleMania 40 match against Lashley and the Street Profits. Recently, the AOP and Karrion Kross returned to NXT, indicating they have some big things planned.

Tonight on NXT Spring Breakin', Kross' stable's vignette was aired. Karrion Kross said they are returning to their good old days when they beat everyone. Paul Ellering then said they are coming for all the titles, which is their destiny.

AOP then put the NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer on notice and asked them to prepare. The video then ended with the words black and gold never dies.

“The Authors of pain Rezar and Akam their destiny is clear. The Final Testament is coming for all the titles. That will be our dynasty,” said Paul Ellering.

It will be interesting to see if AOP and Karrion Kross can change their fortunes on NXT.