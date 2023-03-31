"The first person that came to my mind" - Top WWE Superstar wants Cameron Diaz to play her in a feature film

WWE Superstars occasionally dream of sharing their stories and hardships on the big screen in the form of a feature film after they've become notable names in the industry. Recently, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair said she wants Cameron Diaz to play her in a movie.

Charlotte Flair has been the foundation of the women's division since the end of the Divas Era. Apart from winning the inaugural WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32, The Queen is a 14-time Women's Champion and could possibly tie her father's record or even break it.

She won the Smackdown Women's Championship by defeating Ronda Rousey last year upon her return. Speaking to Denise Salcedo, The Queen spoke about her upcoming WrestleMania match. During the interview, she spoke about Cameron Diaz playing her in a film. Check it out:

"Like the first person that came to my mind was Cameron Diaz. I just love Cameron Diaz. But that's just because she's blonde. You wanna wrestle Cameron like I don't know. I know that there's a lot of younger actresses but I would say Cameron Diaz." (From 3:35 to 3:55)

It will be interesting to see if a movie is ever made about The Queen on the big screen.

Charlotte Flair will defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania Night One

In 2020, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and returned to the developmental brand. To everybody's surprise, she challenged Rhea Ripley for the WWE NXT Women's Championship and won the title at WrestleMania 36.

However, The Nightmare hasn't forgotten the blow she received at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley set a new record at the Women's Royal Rumble match by outlasting 29 other women, being the longest performer in the ring, and winning it.

Instead of picking Bianca Belair from the red brand, the Eradicator decided to go to SmackDown and challenge The Queen for the title. She later revealed that she was looking for retribution against Flair for her previous loss.

The two stars could potentially close Night One when The Queen defends her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39.

What are your thoughts on Ripley vs Flair? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes