Former WWE superstar Mr. Kennedy accused of scamming students

Former WWE United States Champion Ken Anderson, known as Mr Kennedy during his time in WWE, could be in hot water.

A new set of allegations has emerged accusing the real life Ken Anderson of scamming the students of his wrestling school, The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling.

The complaints made against Anderson note that his school has been closed for a while and had not re-opened like other gyms in the area. Others noted that, after two years of operation, many students still haven't received or even started their training.

In a report coming out of BodySlam.net, annonymously interviewed students spoke about how rarely Anderson communicates with his students, and about their doubts that the school will ever open at all.

“In no way am I making any claims on Ken’s personal character as I’ve had minimal contact with the man, but I believe his business practices and professionalism speaks for themselves. I’m personally not out to ruin anyone’s career but simply trying to hold others accountable for their actions as well as preventing others from making the same mistakes I did. The money I’m out may not seem like a lot to some but it was my entire savings as well as my dreams, and at the end of the day, that’s all I really want back. My dream is crushed but hopefully I can get my money back.” he said (H/T BodySlam.net)

The school's website has also been taken down.

Mr Kennedy was with WWE until 2009

Making his WWE main roster debut for the company in 2005, Ken Anderson, known then as Ken Kennedy gained fame through his gimmick, which saw him announce himself, loudly repeating his own name.

Anderson would enjoy a United States Championship reign, a starring movie role, and a Money in the Bank victory, before a botch on Randy Orton would lead to his release.

He would then go on to compete for IMPACT Wrestling, called TNA at the time, winning the then TNA World Championship twice.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of the allegations against Anderson? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Debottam Saha