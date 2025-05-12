The Four Horsewomen's shocking truth in WWE revealed by top star

The Four Horsewomen have always been seen as the harbingers of change in the women's division in WWE. They brought in a new era and a new generation to the company, but now, there's been more said about it.

Speaking to Variety, Becky Lynch has spoken out about the faction and made some real comments about the Four Horsewomen. The group was an informal alliance of some of the top wrestlers at the time - Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

The star said that they were never close as an alliance. She talked about the misconception of the four of them acting as a faction. She said that the four of them had never been part of a faction and even when they were coming up together, it had never been a close alliance. She also said that the four of them had just been ambitious women who wanted to change how things were done within WWE.

Lynch added that the stars wanted to be seen as bigger stars in the wrestling world, no matter what their gender was.

The Four Horsewomen have all excelled in WWE

Be it Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, or Bayley, each star has achieved a lot during their time in WWE. They have pushed against all barriers and made sure to stand out when it came to their careers in the company.

While Banks is no longer with the company right now, and Bayley is out injured following an attack by Becky Lynch, it's clear that they have managed to make an indelible mark as a group.

For fans, hearing Lynch say that they were never close as a group remains very shocking.

