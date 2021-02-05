Karrion Kross' WWE future revealed - Report

When Karrion Kross returned from injury in December, the WWE Universe assumed it was only a matter of time until Kross returned to the main event picture to reclaim the NXT title he never lost. Months later, it hasn't happened, and it appears that talks of a WWE main roster move for Kross are why.

According to the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, it's being reported that Kross is being "fast-tracked" to the WWE's main roster. It's said that WWE officials are very excited about getting him on either RAW or SmackDown as soon as possible.

As of this writing, there is no set plan as to which roster Kross will land on, but his act with Scarlett should benefit whichever brand they end up on this year when the time comes.

"Words like that, they can be motivating. They can motivate me to come back here. I don't think you'd like that." - @EdgeRatedR to @WWEKarrionKross



We'd like that very much tho' #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QplaMEd2fY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 4, 2021

It was also stated that Kross must "get through" his current NXT run before being brought to RAW or SmackDown; what that could mean is up for interpretation. WWE has had no issues in the past of plucking talent from the black and gold brand without notice, not allowing them to "get through" any specific storyline they were currently involved in.

It is probably no coincidence that they had Kross go face to face with Edge last night on WWE NXT and that Randy Orton of RAW called him out earlier this week on social media with a tweet that stated.

"Get yo a** up here and let’s fight make some $ and crack a beer. Wtf you waiting for??? Time? F*** time. Haha I’ll set my alarm"

