The Godfather discusses his heat with Hulk Hogan

The Godfather has revealed he is not a fan of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

In 2015, audio emerged of Hogan using racist language in a clip from 2007. WWE removed the six-time WWE Champion from the Hall of Fame before reinstating him in 2018. The 67-year-old recently received his second Hall of Fame induction, this time as a member of the nWo.

Speaking to James Romero of WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews, The Godfather was asked whether his opinion of Hogan was based on recent comments.

“I’m just gonna say this,” The Godfather said. “I’m just gonna say, my mom always said, ‘If you ain’t got something good to say about somebody, don’t say nothing.’ It’s just people in that position, such as Stone Cold, such as Undertaker, such as The Rock, they’re just a lot nicer people, and I’m gonna let it go at that. They’re just a lot nicer people.”

Hulk Hogan has appeared sporadically on WWE television since he was reinstated into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He recently co-hosted WrestleMania 37 with WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil.

The Godfather on his WrestleMania moment with Hulk Hogan

The Ultimate Warrior saved Hulk Hogan from Papa Shango at WrestleMania VIII.

Performing as Papa Shango, The Godfather arrived late to the ring to attack Hulk Hogan at the end of WrestleMania VIII. Hogan, who defeated Sid Justice via disqualification in the main event, was saved from the attack by the returning Ultimate Warrior.

Earlier in the WSI interview, The Godfather clarified that he was not to blame for the botched finish to the show.

“The person in charge forgot to tell me to go, and all of a sudden he goes, ‘Oh, go, go, go,’” The Godfather said. “I was already late, and so when I got there all I knew was what I was supposed to do. Apparently he [Sid] had to kick out of the leg drop or whatever. I’m not a big Hogan fan anyways, but I never heard about it. I never heard one thing about it, not one thing from anybody [in WWE].”

Speaking of Papa Shango, how great was it that his being late on the run in at Wrestlemania VIII forced Sid to kick out of Hogan’s leg drop? pic.twitter.com/zHfgXQG9oz — Jeff (@longtimejeff) February 23, 2021

The Godfather said he only found out about the botch years later when fans asked him about it at autograph signings. He explained that he did not get into trouble backstage about the late run-in because everyone knew it was not his fault.

