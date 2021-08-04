"No, I ain't doing that s***" - WWE legend on refusing to lose against Chris Masters

The Godfather has recalled how his appearance at WWE Vengeance 2005 came after he refused to lose a match against Chris Masters.

The 2016 WWE Hall of Famer was invited back to WWE to lose a one-off match against the up-and-coming Masters. However, he ended up appearing in a comedy segment which saw Viscera reject a marriage proposal from ring announcer Lilian Garcia.

Speaking on the Such Good Shoot podcast, The Godfather said WWE producer Michael Hayes approached him about losing in his hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada.

“He goes, ‘We want you to wrestle this guy named Chris Masters,’” The Godfather said. “And he goes, ‘He’s doing this thing where he’s putting you in a Full Nelson [Master Lock] and people are giving up. We did it to Sgt. Slaughter last week. We want to come to your town and you guys can talk a little s***. He’s gonna sneak up behind you and put it on you.’ And I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, so you’re gonna clout me in my own f***ing town? Are you joking?’ So I tell them, ‘No, I ain’t doing that s***.’”

Instead of facing Chris Masters, The Godfather walked down to the ring with five female acquaintances to interrupt Lilian Garcia and Viscera’s big moment. Viscera rejected Garcia’s proposal after The Godfather advised him to embrace a life of women and partying.

The Godfather on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanting him to return

The Godfather interrupted Viscera and Lilian Garcia

Although The Godfather’s full-time WWE career ended in 2002, he has been signed to a Legends Contract since 2003. The deal allows WWE to use non-active wrestlers’ likenesses on merchandise and video games, among other things.

The Godfather explained that Vince McMahon wanted him to appear at WWE Vengeance 2005 in any capacity, even though he refused to face Chris Masters.

“Any time that they call you is because Vince wants you,” The Godfather added. “And so when Vince wants you, he wants you on the show. It’s up to them to find out something for you to do. I know how this s*** works.”

The Godfather’s most recent WWE appearance came on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions show in May 2021. Prior to that, his last on-screen appearance took place at WWE Survivor Series 2020 during The Undertaker’s Final Farewell ceremony.

