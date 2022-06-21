"I am the second episode" - WWE legend discloses The Undertaker has started his own podcast

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Godfather has provided an update on The Undertaker's [real-life Mark Calaway] soon-to-launch podcast.

The Phenom is arguably the greatest wrestler in WWE history. Over the years, he has installed fear in the minds of fans and opponents with his gimmick. With an incredible 25-2 WrestleMania record to his name, the 57-year-old was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year by Vince McMahon himself.

Speaking on the The A2theK Wrestling Show, The Godfather stated that The Undertaker is soon to start a new venture in his life with his own podcast. He also mentioned that The Phenom has already taped a few episodes and the second one is about him and The Deadman.

“Undertaker has his own podcast,” Godfather stated. “I don’t know when they’re going to release it, but he has his own podcast where he’s already shot a bunch of episodes and I am the second episode, it’s me and him.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

It should be noted that The Godfather did not mention any potential names for The Phenom's podcast.

The Undertaker headlined the WWE Hall of Fame this year

This year's WWE Hall of Fame was special as one of the most iconic wrestlers in the company's history was inducted into the prestigious class of wrestlers.

The Deadman headlined this year's class, which also saw The Steiner Brothers, Queen Sharmell and Vader get inducted. The Phenom hit the stage as everyone present in the arena stood up and it was a rare moment when we witnessed the big man getting emotional.

He delivered a heartfelt speech and signed off, saying, "never say never." While there are currently no plans in place for The Deadman to appear on WWE programming, it remains to be seen whether he will once again enter the squared circle in the near future.

